‘Zombie Hurricane’ Detected in the Atlantic Ocean

Continuing with the theme of 2020, meteorologists have announced a once-dead hurricane from earlier in the year has risen again. This so-called "zombie hurricane," has formed from the remnants has formed from the remnants of Hurricane Paulette.

To make things extra 2020-ish, this undead storm is one of 5 tropical storms raging in the Atlantic Ocean right now (Hurricane Paulette, Hurricane Sally, Tropical Storm Teddy, Tropical Storm Vicky, and Tropical Depression Rene). This is only the second time in history this has happened, by the way. The only other time this many storms were spinning in the same ocean at the same was back in 1971!

Right now, the spinning dead (Paulette) is gaining strength just west of the Canary Islands (off the the north west coast of Africa), and is teetering on the edge of a major hurricane with with wind speeds of at least 111 mph.

This seems like par for the course for a year that has already had so many tropical storms and hurricanes (both major and minor) that we've run out of letters of the alphabet to name them after. That's why we've resorted to naming them after letters of the Greek alphabet - the last being "Beta." Let's just pray we don't get to Omega.