1 East Texas Lake Makes Top 10 Best Bass Fishing Lakes of 2023 List

East Texas has some of the best fishing spots anywhere. It could be Lake Palestine, Lake Tyler, Lake Jacksonville, Lake Athens or the many other bodies of water throughout our area. Fishing is certainly a prime hobby in East Texas. The fishing is so good that professional bass tournaments are held on East Texas lakes almost every year. A recent list from Bassmaster Magazine just reaffirms how good the fishing is here with one East Texas lake east of Center, Texas making the top 10 in the country for bass fishing.

Bassmaster Magazine Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023

Bassmaster Magazine just released their list of the Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023. This list looks at lakes from all over the country. In the top 10 are lakes from some surprising states like California and New York. In total, two Texas lakes ended up in the top 10 for 2023 with the East Texas lake being Toledo Bend Reservoir which sits along the Texas-Louisiana border.

Number 6 - Toledo Bend Reservoir

Toledo Bend Reservoir, built in 1964, is a total of 185,000 acres and is the largest man-made body of water in the southern United States and fifth largest in surface acre in the country. The dam is in the northwest corner of Newton county in Deep East Texas with the lake also sitting in Sabine, Shelby and Panola county. The most recent tournament on the lake, St. Croix Bassmaster Open in mid-April, just over 5,053 pounds of bass were caught in the three day tournament. Toledo Bend Reservoir is a great lake to boat and to fish on.

Here is the full top 10 list:

O.H. Ive Lake - Texas St. Lawrence River - New York Clear Lake - California Lake Murray - South Carolina Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh/Kenansville Lake - Florida Toledo Bend Reservoir - Texas/Louisiana Border Lake St. Clair - Michigan Orange Lake - Florida Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River - New York Lake Okeechobee - Florida

