10 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About the Movie ‘Halloween’

We are smack dab in the middle of the season of Michael Myers. Of course there are a gazillion movies that get you in that Halloween mood, but let's face it none are more synonymous with the season than the movie that bares the name.

Released in 1978, the film was co-written and directed by John Carpenter, and tells the story of Michael Myers as he stalks and kills teenage babysitters on Halloween night. The film put Carpenter on the map and made a instant star of a basically unknown actress name Jamie Lee Curtis. Halloween was filmed in 21 days in the spring of 1978 with a budge of only $300,000 and became one of the most iconic horror movies to date.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Currently, there are eleven films in the Halloween franchise with two more slated to be released. Halloween Kills is due out next year after having this years release pushed back due to COVID-19. Halloween Ends to hit theaters October of 2022. The movies released so far have collectively grossed over $640 million at the box office worldwide, proving moviegoers love a good slasher film.

The movie continually finds itself in the top lists of favorite horror films and top grossing horror movies of all time even though John Carpenter has not always spoken highly of the flick he so notably associated with. In a interview, Carpenter once described Halloween as “True crass exploitation. I decided to make a film I would love to have seen as a kid, full of cheap tricks like a haunted house at a fair where you walk down the corridor and things jump out at you.”

Think you know your horror movies? Check out a few facts you may not know about this cult classic.