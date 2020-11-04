Halloween Might Be Over, But There Are Thanksgiving Horror Movies

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Well, Halloween is over. So us horror movie nerds don't have the traditional excuse to convince our "normie" friends to watch horror movies with us. That is...unless there were some Thanksgiving horror movies you could use of course.

I've got good news for you.

There are in fact horror movies based on, or built around, the Thanksgiving holiday!

Now honesty, these aren't top tier horror movies by any stretch. It's not like Halloween, where the holiday lends itself to the genre. Thanksgiving his a holiday that is more aligned with "family films" or "romantic comedies". With all of that said, as long as you know these aren't going to be masterpieces, you can still some fun with an excuse to watch some extra horror movies.