10 of Our Favorite Fall Things

It finally happened this morning! I woke up to walk my dog Olive and it was chilly. I went back for a light jacket, I did so gladly because like many folks living in the south I am tired of sweating. It turns out that walking in the crisp air is just one of the many things that make us much happier.

According to swnsdigital.com and the 2,000 Americans polled we are about to be the happiest we have been all year. Being surrounded by orange and red maple trees and lighting a pumpkin spiced candle makes us nostalgic and in the best of ways. I guess Autumn is the time of the year where we don't mind being in the kitchen, in fact, we are eager to jump in and bake and cook all the fall things.