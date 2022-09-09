When a state like Texas attracts the amount of business to it like it does, it makes sense that at least one of the ten richest cities in America would be here. And this uber-rich town outside of Dallas, TX, has also produced a couple of or our era's most dominant athletes.

According to worldpopulationreview, Atherton, CA has the highest average household income of $450,696 annually, more than seven times higher than the national median income.

And while Texas has only one city inside the top 10, the states with the highest number of the richest cities are California with 23, New Jersey with 18, and New York with 13. And to no real surprise, more than half of the 100 richest cities are in the New York City area or California.

For comparison, the median household income in the United States during the last census was $61,937. In this Dallas suburb the average yearly household income is nearly six times that, coming in at $358,994.

As one would expect, the top 100 richest cities in the United States have quality school systems and are not too far from city centers, or are near high-profile companies. You'll find many of these towns are near massive companies such as Google or Facebook.

Texas' richest city comes in at No. 7 on the list. Highland Park, TX is widely known for its luxury homes and beautiful residential streets. And it is also the home of Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Check out the top ten richest cities in the United States:

Atherton, CA ($450,696) Scarsdale, NY ($417,335) Cherry Hills Village, CO ($394,259) Los Altos Hills, CA ($386,174) Hillsborough, CA ($373,128) Short Hills, NJ ($367,491) Highland Park, TX ($358,994) Darien, CT ($341,090) Bronxville, NY ($340,448) Glencoe, IL ($339,883)

