The Top 10 Rules Every Texan Needs to Remember When Traveling North

We Texans are proud folks, and why wouldn't we be? We've got everything we need right here. We've got sports and ranches, and we are the state where the No. 2 soda brand was invented.

SPORTS:

We are home to the biggest brand in the NFL, your Dallas Cowboys, the World Champion Texas Rangers. We've got Victor Wembyanam in San Antonio and The Houston Astros.

LAND:

Here you'll find King Ranch, which at 825,000 acres, is larger than the entire state of Rhode Island. The sprawling ranch is so massive it reaches into six different Texas counties. The Rand was even designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1961.

DR PEPPER:

Just this year Dr Pepper (with no "." by the way) became the second biggest soda brand in the U.S., behind only Coca-Cola. DP was invented in Waco, and that's something to be proud of, y'all.

You've got to understand that these other states just can't help it. The views aren't as good, their food is not as satisfying, and the beer is not as cold. But, they're doing their best. There's some pretty country out there, some fine food, and cold beers, but just remember, they're jealous of you.

There are so many reasons for folks to move to Texas or even just visit. But that got us thinking ... are there any rules that a Texan should adhere to if he ever decides to (Heaven forbid) move out of Texas, or visit somewhere else for a little while?

Yes, there are. We have narrowed the list down to 10 rules for Texans, which was pretty difficult. So keep these rules in mind, fellow Texans, if you ever decide to venture north of the Red River.