(Dallas, Texas) - One of the things that many of us cannot stand is someone who turns their nose up at us. They think they're better than everyone around them and make sure they know it. Ugh. These people are called snobs.

A snob can certainly be associated with someone who is rich. Not every rich person is but most are. Being a snob can also mean that person is very arrogant. Put the two together and you've got a human being no one wants to be around.

Snobbiest Cities in Texas

I moved from Lindale to Tyler in my early 20s and lived there for over 20 years. There are snobs in Tyler. There are snobs in Lindale. Having said that, a majority of the Tyler and Lindale folks are pretty cool.

Snobs can come in all different types, too. For instance, you could be an iPhone snob, meaning you'll only use an iPhone. You could also be a technology snob, meaning you love having the latest technology and make sure everyone around you knows it. There are many, many, many more different types of snobs.

The 10 Snobbiest Cities to Avoid in Texas

A list has been released by movoto.com that shows the snobbiest cities in Texas. The site used a whole slew of numbers to come up with the cities who are the snobbiest in the state:

Median home price

Median household income

Percentage with a college degree

Number of private schools

Performing arts and art shows or galleries

Lowest number of fast food restaurants

Once all of that was taken into consideration, they came up with the 10 snobbiest cities in Texas. These are in no particular order:

Coppell The Woodlands Plano Austin Richardson Flower Mound Friendswood Sugar Land Frisco Mansfield

East Texas on the Snobby List

As you go a little deeper into the list, you'll find two East Texas cities listed. At #31 is Tyler with Longview sitting at #36. Tyler is not surprising with its white collar setup. Longview is surprising because of the more blue collar vibe to the city.

No matter, you will need to thicken the skin a little bit when visiting these cities as there could be more noses turned up than normal.

