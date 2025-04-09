(Longview, Texas) - Big Lots was a popular store in East Texas. You could walk in and buy discontinued furniture from high-end sellers for a fraction of the price. You could find a good deal on home décor. You might even find some cool wrapping paper or supplies for your office.

In 2024, Big Lots filed for bankruptcy due to the rise in inflation and a declining customer base. The company was purchased by Variety Wholesalers but lay dormant since. That is until now.

What We Know About Big Lots Reopening Stores

Big Lots plans to reopen in six states on April 10 (WFAA). In total, nine stores will open their doors again. As far as what can be purchased is not known at this time. With a name like Variety Wholesalers, I would assume that it will be similar to what we got before.

The nine stores reopening won't be the last, either. The company plans to open another 55 stores on May 1. That will then be followed up by more stores in June. The reopenings will continue until a "grand celebration" some time in the fall.

What We Know About Big Lots Reopening Stores. What About Texas?

The first set of stores reopening include:

1342 Indian Mound Dr., Mount Sterling, Kentucky

755 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana

2605 W Main St., Tupelo, Mississippi

5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, Mississippi

1432 E Dixie Dr., Asheboro, North Carolina

1041 S Riverside Dr., Clarksville, Tennessee

744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, Tennessee

220 Dickson Plaza Dr., Dickson, Tennessee

2911 Hershberger Rd NW, Roanoke, Virginia

East Texas was home to several Big Lots stores. Longview, Lufkin, Mount Pleasant and Tyler all lost their stores. Whether these locations will reopen is still up in the air. By the sounds of things, these locations may return. We'll have to wait for an official announcement, however.

READ MORE: What We've Found Out About Buc-ee's Coming to the East Coast

READ MORE: The List of Closed Dairy Queen Stores Continues to Grow in Texas

Never Leave These 18 Items in Your Car During the Heat or Cold in Texas During those extreme heatwaves or cold snaps in Texas, there are some items you must remove from car immediately. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com