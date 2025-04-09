(Tyler, Texas) - Tyler is a city that has been around for a long time. The city started in 1846 and was officially incorporated in 1850. Since that time, Tyler has grown to a city of over 100,000 people.

That means there are a lot of structures that have been used for various purposes, closed, then eventually abandoned. This is a subject for another day but Tyler has a real abandoned building problem. One abandoned structure that will be coming down soon is the old city water tank that splits Glenwood Avenue.

Long Abandoned Piece of Tyler Water Utilities Set for Demolition

In a press release, the Tyler City Council approved $276,684 for the purpose of tearing down the Tyler Water Utilities water tank that splits Glenwood Avenue. The tank was originally built in the 1940s but hasn't used since the late 1990s. It's not necessarily an eyesore of Tyler but a structure that has needed to come down for a while.

The money will be used for several purposes including:

Demolition of the storage tank and foundation

Removal of the fence

Demolition of a retaining wall and brick building

Cutting and plugging of existing water lines

Coordination with utility providers for to protect overhead electric lines

Implementation traffic control during demolition

No date has set for this demolition to begin. There is also no plan for what this piece of property will become. Personally, I wouldn't mind seeing a large rose garden put in place or some kind of Tyler-centric monument.

What we can say is once that water tank does come down, the drive along Glenwood Avenue is going to look a lot different.

