10 Texas Spots From Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Now Closed

What a great show, man. I love binge-watching "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives." Who doesn't? There have been so many great restaurants right here in Texas that have been featured on it.

In addition to good entertainment, it gives you ideas of places to visit that you might not ever make it to. My wife and I have made it out to dine at a few of the Texas including "Casino El Camino" in Austin. Those folks are hands down serving up one of the best-tasting burgers in the Lone Star State.

Getting a feature on a Guy Fieri show is always good for business, and does tend to help restaurants get a nice spike in business. But the restaurant business is not easy. It's one of the most volatile businesses you can get into, which is why you should always support your local restaurants.

Texas is big, and a lot of people live here. With one of the biggest populations in the U.S., Guy has made it down here many times. But your boy tends to focus on "major" cities: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso.

While his show can help put a restaurant on the map, even the best of restaurants don't always survive. So, how about a trip down memory lane? Let's take a look at some popular joints that Guy Fieri visited but are no longer operating.

This list will come in handy while watching reruns of "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives." Be sure to cross-check episodes with this list before you plot that road trip across Texas -- cause you'll be sad when you get there only to find that these 10 spots are no longer open for business.

10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives That Are Closed Just in case you watch a "re-run" that features a restaurant that's no longer there.