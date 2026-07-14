TEXAS -- A restaurant that got its start right here in Texas has been named America's fastest-growing restaurant chain by QSR Magazine. Wingstop added 382 new locations in the U.S. last year, more than any other quick-service restaurant, including Chipotle, Jersey Mike's, and Starbucks, according to Chron.

To be honest, if someone had asked me to guess the fastest-growing restaurant in the U.S., Wingstop probably wouldn't have been my first response, despite how much I enjoy their food. Maybe that's because it's become one of those places that's just been there for so long. It certainly doesn't feel like the "new kid" in the quick-service industry.

Wingstop Quietly Expanded Faster Than Any Other Restaurant Chain

But despite headlines reporting that many restaurants are struggling, Wingstop has been quietly opening stores at a fast pace behind the scenes. In fact, if we look at the past three years, Wingstop has opened 868 locations in the U.S. They have closed some stores, but only 5. Given our current economic climate, that's quite something.

Scott Olson, Getty Images Scott Olson, Getty Images

A Texas Restaurant With a Global Reach

What's even cooler is that the Wingstop story began right here in Texas. It was founded in Garland in 1994 by Antonio Swad and Bernadette Fiaschetti. What began as a Texas wing hot spot has grown into a brand known well worldwide, with over 3,000 locations.

Well done.

Texans, What's Your Favorite Wingstop Order?

OK, tell us. What's your go-to Wingstop order? Are you a Lemon Pepper person or are you obsessed with the Garlic Parmesan like I am? Maybe you're into the more classic options, smothered in ranch dressing?

Join the conversation at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. And go get yourself some wings.

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