(Dallas, Texas) - Now that we flipped the calendar to a brand new year, we're looking to fill up the rest of our winter calendar along with spring, summer and fall, too. A couple of concerts will certainly be on the agenda as will a basketball, baseball or football game.

But if you're looking for an event that is a little different or just something fun to do outside of a concert or sporting event, there's some great conventions and festivals you can attend in the Dallas - Fort Worth area throughout the year.

Unique DFW Events for 2025

Something you may or may not know about me is that I am the geek of the station. Proof is in the setup of my office. I have lots of gaming, anime and other geeky stuff on my walls or shelves. Visitors to the station certainly get a kick out of my displays.

One event that I like to go to every year in the DFW area is Retropalooza. This is a weekend convention dedicated to retro and modern gaming. It's a lot of fun to meet some of the YouTube personalities I follow and search through the numerous vendors to find that game I've been looking to add to my collection.

They have an event in Houston every year, as well, though I haven't been to that one. It's usually in the spring and the DFW area convention is in the fall. Houston's Retropalooza in coming up in May.

Conventions, Anime, Wine and More

If you are looking for something unique to do this year, there are several cool events happening each month this year across the DFW area. They range from anime conventions to wine festivals to even a convention based around audiophiles who love listening through the best headphones.

Below I hand picked 10 of those unique events from a different month of 2025. Check them out and maybe add one or two to your agenda for the year.

Brick Fest Live - January 18 & 19 - Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas - If your family loves to build any and everything out of Legos, this is the event for y'all.

2025 North Texas Auto Expo - February 20 - 23 - Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas - Here you can see the latest automobiles the various manufactures are working on as well as classic cars and demonstrations and ride-alongs.

Dallas St. Patrick's Parade & Festival - March 15 - Dallas - This is the annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festival put on by the Dallas Mavericks every year.

WeebCon - April 18 - 20 - Toyota Music Factory in Irving - This is a top event for anime fans featuring cosplay contests and many of your favorite voice actors on hand for meet and greets.

FanExpo Dallas - May 30 - June 1 - Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas - This fun filled weekend features the stars of many of your favorite TV shows and movies, voice actors, comic creators and more.

Arlington Juneteenth Jubilee - June 15-29 - This multi-week celebration of Juneteenth features a variety of activities and events throughout the Arlington area.

Retro Expo 2025 - July 12 & 13 - Plano Event Center in Plano - If you are a collector of retro comics, toys, games or other retro goodies, check out this event.

Rebel Scum Con - August 8 - 10 - Frisco Conference Center in Frisco - This is a great event for the Star Wars fan in your life. There will be guests, vendors and a whole lot of Star Wars related activities.

GrapeFest - September 11 - 14 - Grapevine - Come and taste some of the best wines in Texas and beyond at the largest wine festival in the Southwest.

CanJam Dallas - November 8 & 9 - Marriott Quorum by the Galleria in Dallas - This event features the latest in headphones, in-ear monitors and personal audio products for the Head-Fi community.

There you have it, 10 very unique events that are only a two hour or so drive from us in East Texas that could be a blast for you and your friends, you and your significant other or your whole family. Maybe I'll run into you at one of these events.

