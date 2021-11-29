11 Year Old Hallsville, Texas Girl Killed By Dad In Tragic Hunting Accident

Get our free mobile app

A tragic hunting accident took place on a Harrison County deer lease this past Saturday claiming the life of an 11-year-old girl.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office received 9-1-1 calls Saturday evening beginning around 5:15 p.m. about the accident. The accident was reported as an accidental shooting of an eleven-year-old girl by her father with a high-powered rifle. When deputies arrived on the scene of the accident on the hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road in Hallsville, they found the young girl with life-threatening injuries. A request was issued for a care flight helicopter, but because of the weather, she had to be transported to Christus Good Shepherd in Longview by ambulance, where later she died.

Authorities from the Harrison County Sheriff's office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are working the investigation to determine what happened on this hunting lease.

The child is identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, a 6th-grade student at Hallsville ISD's Hallsville Junior High. Hallsville ISD and the Harrison County Sheriff's office are working together to provide grief counselors to any student or faculty member that may need emotional support during this time. Today the staff and students were encouraged to wear purple in her memory, which was her favorite color.

There is a GoFund Me account set up to assist this family with funeral arrangements and to help provide some comfort for them during this extremely difficult time.

Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said in a statement, "Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."