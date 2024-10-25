There are TikTok challenges in Texas that can be a fun. It will get a few likes or provide a few laughs for those that are watching. Some challenges, however, can do more harm than good. Those videos could include a stunt that can injure someone, a food challenge that can make someone sick or a challenge that can put someone in jail. There is a challenge that uses a tool for iPhone users that when used incorrectly, is very illegal to do.

112 Challenge

iPhone users can say the phrase "Siri, one twelve" and the phone will begin a three second countdown before it calls 911. This is a really great feature to use in the event of an emergency. But a challenge on TikTok takes this feature and abuses it. This has lead to some teenagers getting arrested because of it. We tell you this because it is very important to tell your teenager to not become a participant in this TikTok challenge. It will result in possible jail time and a large fine. It's not worth it.

Under Texas Penal Code §42.061, it is illegal to make a prank call to 911. This includes making a call and then hanging up when the operator answers. 911 call centers are able to immediately identify the phone number that calls even if the caller hangs up upon being answered. Punishment could include up to one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine (KXAN).

Not Worth It

Teens today are all about getting a "heart" or a "like" or whatever else gets them notoriety on social media. But this particular challenge isn't fun, or entertaining or even funny, it can result in a criminal record that could prevent from getting a job or even getting into college. It's not worth participating in.

READ MORE: The Terrifying Moment a Demon Pulls a Texas Woman Off a Hotel Bed

READ MORE: Newbies to Texas in for a Rude Awakening if They Don't Learn One Thing

These 7 Problems Make Your Car Illegal to Drive in Texas We've seen it on the streets of East Texas, cars with busted windshields, only one headlight working or other issues. Those issues could and should result in a ticket as there are seven vehicle problems that are illegal to drive with. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com

Here are 14 Ways to Illegally Name Your Baby in Texas For the most part, you can name your baby whatever you want. However, there are 14 ways to name your baby that are illegal in Texas. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com