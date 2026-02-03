(Longview, Texas) - Can I be Captain Obvious for a moment? Stuff is expensive. Doesn't matter what it is, electronics, groceries, clothes, it's all expensive. It shouldn't be but stock holders have to make their money, right?

Many of you will turn to the Texas Lottery in the hopes of taking home a big jackpot. That's not the best way to do it but it doesn't hurt to give it a try every once in a while. There's 12 new Texas Lottery scratch offs that just released that have some nice, and big, jackpots ready for you to hopefully win.

New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play in February

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

Me and my wife are getting our taxes ready to file. We'll save part of that refund, we'll take care of some bills with it, and we'll do something fun with it. One fun thing I have suggested is we each get a $100 scratch off ticket. It's worth the risk in this particular situation. I'll let you know how it goes once we do it.

There are some other tickets with some nice jackpots still available to win. One of those tickets has a $5 million jackpot (as of this writing on February 3, 2026). Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month.

