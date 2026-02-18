(Kerens, Texas) - As we head toward spring, we're going to be thinking about getting outside and enjoying some time in nature. In East Texas, we have several lakes that are great for fishing and/or swimming. What makes it even better is that we don't have go to far to get to one of our great lakes.

The good thing, too, about most of our lakes is that they're pretty clean considering all the wildlife that lives under the surface. One East Texas lake, however, isn't so clean. In fact, it is a top 10 dirty lake in America according to a new study.

East Texas Lake on Top 10 Dirtiest Lakes in America List

A recent study used data from the National Water Quality Monitoring Council to determine the dirtiest, and cleanest, lakes in America (cw33.com). They took samples from 100 of the largest lakes across America and measured them for dissolved oxygen, ammonia, lead, phosphorus, sulfate, turbidity, pH, and total dissolved solids. Basically, the higher the score the dirtier the lake.

Two Texas lakes made the top 10 dirtiest lakes list. Lake Texoma, on the border of Texas and Oklahoma, came in at number three with an overall 7.16 score. The East Texas lake in the top 10 is Richland-Chambers Reservoir with an overall score of 5.60.

Top 10 Dirtiest Lakes in America List

This list doesn't make these lakes unsafe, it just means they're dirty. Lake Texoma was noted for having a rotten egg smell to it. That certainly wouldn't be pleasant if you're trying to enjoy a day there.

Summer can't get here fast enough. I am not a fan of winter at all. I want some sunshine, temperatures in the mid-90s and a nice cold drink. Let's go!

