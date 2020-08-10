Enchanting $14 Million Home Is an Actual Castle With a Drawbridge

This nearly 31,000-square-foot Montana house is really more of a "modern day" castle, complete with a drawbridge and turret on 98 acres. To be fair -- it's $13,950,000. It has 10 bedrooms, 19 baths, indoor shooting range and a "five story glass circular elevator" that rises up through a spiral staircase.

These pictures are going to blow your mind.

The description of the house provides even more detail:

Perched above Billings Montana with sweeping "Big Sky Country" views you'll find this new construction stone estate that's unparalleled by any other property in the area. With over 30,000 Sq. Ft. of handsomely appointed living space well situated on 98 acres, this multi-level stately property boasts 10 ensuites, a total of 15 full and 4 half bathrooms, five story glass circular elevator, private guest quarters and a nine stall garage capable of housing 14 cars. Additional amenities include a theater, indoor shooting range, two lane bowling alley, golf simulator, three swimming pools, walking trails and so much more.

Addition details from Dawn Maddux, the listing agent:

To invoke the feeling of a modern day castle with its all stone exterior design, the estate also features a turret and moat with affixed drawbridge. Grand living areas, the finest features and finishes available, state of the art technology and a unique ambiance make this one of a kind property a true majestic Montana castle!

More information about this Montana house can be found here. Anyone looking to move?