(Longview, Texas) - We've turned the calendar over to a new year with some new goals set for ourselves in this year of our Lord 2025. I'm sure getting healthier is one of those goals. Maybe taking that dream trip is another. Getting a better financial footing may be one, too.

Some will want to fast track that financial goal by taking a chance at winning the lottery. I mean, why not? A couple of bucks could turn into a multi-comma payout. So I found 14 Texas Lottery scratch offs with million dollar, or more, jackpots ready to win.

14 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Worth $1 Million or More

Being financially stable is certainly easier said than done. It takes a lot of patience, it takes a lot of will power to save what little can be put back just to survive on the daily. With inflation, the cost of literally everything going up and wages not going up, it's hard.

I am not at all advocating everyone to spend every free dollar on games of chance, but there is nothing wrong with doing it from time to time. I do it every other month or so but don't spend anymore than $20 to $30. I can stand to lose that much.

Realistic Expectations

I am well aware that the chances of winning that big prize are very low. That doesn't make playing any less fun, though. The more the ticket costs, the more reward there could possibly be. $1 dollar scratch offs offer the highest win percentage but lower payout while a $100 ticket offers the lowest win percentage but larger payout.

If you or someone you know someone has a gambling problem, there are plenty of resources to help kick that addiction.

gamblersanonymous.org

If in the Austin area call 512-860-2958

If in the DFW and West Texas area call 817-371-0624

If in the Houston area call 855-442-7105

If in the San Antonio area call 210-705-4429

In the list below, you'll see tickets no lower then $10. Each ticket has at least one million dollar prize still available. Take a look at them below and get ready to play and hopefully win big.

14 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Worth $1 Million or More to Play Right Now (Accurate as of January 16, 2025) There are some big jackpots out there to win right now just by scratching for a few minutes. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

