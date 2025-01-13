(Jacksonville, Texas) - We are well aware of the issue that wild hogs cause folks all across Texas, and East Texas, in our rural areas and even inside some city limits. Those menaces will get into our yards and tear up everything in their path forging for food.

There are some rare instances where they will try to attack a person. At this point, it's better to just take them down to stock up on bacon. With the cooler, and sometimes cold, weather this time of year, you will more than likely see feral hogs in your back yard.

Cooler Weather Brings Out More Feral Hogs

Most people in East Texas have had their own experience with wild hogs, myself included. This was many years ago that I lived on a rural road in Lindale and was coming to work at the station about 3:30 in the morning. I saw a hog running up an embankment to my left. As I turn my head back to the road, BAM!, I hit his buddy.

I pull into the next driveway to get out and inspect the damage. The hog had gotten caught under my driver side front wheel and I had drug him for a few yards. He was still alive, too, so I quickly hopped back in my truck and drove away.

Why Cooler Weather Brings Out More Feral Hogs

That happened during one of the cooler months of the year. Cold weather for wild hogs means less food for them so they will venture out of their usual stomping grounds and into newer areas, aka your backyard. Typically wild hogs like to eat grub worms, that's why they dig up the ground.

Experts say it's a good idea to treat your yard, even within the city limits, for grub worms as a way to possibly prevent wild hogs from coming into your yard. This won't guarantee to keep wild hogs away but it won't hurt either.

They Can Be Aggressive But Will Run Away

Yes, wild hogs can be very aggressive, but they also don't want anything to do with us humans. If they spot us getting close, they're more than likely to run away. It's when they feel cornered that they will become overly aggressive.

If piglets are around, they could become very protective and attack. In most cases, however, the piglets and the mom will probably just turn and run (chron.com).

Shooting a wild hog is perfectly okay to do. If you're inside the city limits there may be some restrictions on using a firearm. Check with your city to find out what those ordinances are. If you have a mass problem with hogs in your neighborhood, calling a professional trapper may be the best option.

