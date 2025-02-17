(Tyler, Texas) - The snowmageddon of 2021 was exactly four years ago. We were stuck inside our homes for a week while the entire state was covered in snow and ice. Families were cuddled up underneath blankets while being comforted by the heat set on 65 degrees compared to the 0 degrees and below it was outside.

It was a miserable week for many of us. But even as low as those temperatures got, they were not even close to the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the history of Texas. You'd have to go all the way back to 1899 and 1933 to find those temperatures.

It's Cold in Texas But Not as Cold as These Days in 1899 and 1933

Personally, I am not a cold weather person. I'm crazy enough to enjoy a 95 to 100 degree day. I like, I'm sorry, I mean LOVE warmth. So yes, I was miserable during snowmageddon.

At least I wasn't alive in 1899. That year, a cold blast engulfed every state in the continental United States. In Texas, that cold blast was so brutal that there was a thin layer of ice that covered Galveston Bay.

Two Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded in Texas

For that Great Blizzard of 1899, the coldest temperature officially recorded was 23 degrees BELOW zero in Tulia, Texas, south of Amarillo. That record was tied in 1933 when Seminole, southwest of Lubbock, reported a low of 23 degrees below zero.

There was an unofficial report of Wolf Creek, located between Huntsville and Livingston in Deep East Texas, reaching 30 degrees below zero during that cold blast of 1899 (valleycentral.com).

East Texas Low Temperature Records

During the snowmageddon of 2021, Tyler set a low temperature record of six degrees below zero while Longview set a record of five degrees below zero (KETK). For other cities in Texas, that cold blast of 1899 is still their record low temperature while others set records in the 1900s that still stand.

Record Lows for Texas Cities (weather.gov)

Abilene, 1947, 9 below zero

Amarillo, 1899, 16 below zero

Austin, 1949, 2 below zero

Beaumont, 1906, 10 degrees

Brownsville, 1899, 12 degrees

Corpus Christi, 1899, 11 degrees

Dallas/Fort Worth, 1899, 8 below zero

Del Rio, 1989, 10 degrees

El Paso, 1962, 8 below zero

Galveston, 1899, 8 degrees

Houston, 1930 and 1940, 5 degrees

Lubbock, 1933, 17 below zero

Midland/Odessa, 1985, 11 below zero

San Angelo, 1989, 4 below zero

San Antonio, 1949, 0 degrees

Waco, 1899 and 1949, 5 below zero

Wichita Falls, 1947, 12 below zero

Incoming Artic Blast

It's going to be cold across East Texas this week. We're going to see lows below freezing through Thursday morning with lows in the teens Wednesday morning. Highs will get into the 30s and 40s through Saturday. Then we'll be spring-like again by next Monday with highs in the 70s.

Keep being confused by what to wear for the next couple of weeks.

