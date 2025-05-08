(Unknown, Texas) - Weather is fascinating to watch. Even on a sunny and clear day, there are some cool things to see. When the weather turns stormy, that's when it gets really cool to just sit and observe what is being created.

Thunderstorms are especially fascinating to watch because of the literal electricity they can produce. Lightning especially is beautiful to watch as it hits the ground or streaks from cloud to cloud. Another phenomena that can occur is called ball lightning.

The Weather Phenomena Called Ball Lightning was Caught on Video in Texas

Ball lightning is rare weather phenomena that has been observed and recorded throughout history. It was best described as a ball of energy that moved unpredictably for a few moments. Some have said it left a sulphur smell once it burned out.

Ball lightning is generally associated with cloud-to-ground lightning which would explain how it's been so rare to see. Recorded accounts say that the ball ranged in size from very small to a couple of meters in width. The one captured on video seemed to be a couple of feet in diameter.

Severe Accounts of Ball Lightning

One account I read of a severe case of ball lightning happened in Devon, England in 1638. It was recorded that an eight foot wide ball lightning entered a church there killing four people and injuring about 60. The ball almost destroyed the church and even split in two. One piece went through a window, shattering it, and the second piece dissipated inside the church.

I am absolutely fascinated by this piece of weather phenomena. I will have to keep an eye out during the next thunderstorm in East Texas to see if I can catch a glimpse of this.

