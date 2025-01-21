(Dallas, Texas) - When the subject of speeding comes up, you will get all kinds of opinions. Some believe that speed limits are not for them and will outright not follow them. Others believe there is some wiggle room when it comes to how much over the speed limit we can go. In other words, drivers believe too many myths and don't have the self discipline to follow traffic laws.

This is proven time and again when traveling the interstate highways in Texas. Speed limits range from 70 mph to 85 mph in Texas. For some, that means that 85 mph to 100 mph is the wiggle room. This has given two Texas highways the designation of being in a most dangerous highways list.

Two Texas Highways Named the Most Dangerous in America

A study from truckinfo.net has determined the most dangerous highways for drivers in America. Specifically, this study focused on the number of deaths from the year 2022. In this study, Texas lead the way in speeding deaths with 1,371. California was second and North Carolina came in third.

The study narrowed down the most dangerous highways as well based on traffic fatalities due to speed. The number one most dangerous highway belongs to Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County in California. Texas had two highways on that most dangerous list, Interstate 30 in Dallas County and Interstate 35 in Travis County (WFAA).

Following the Speed Limit is Boring But is the Law

Look, I get it, you want to get where you're going and get there as quickly as possible. But here's the thing, you are not as good of a driver as you think you are. You get impatient around people following the law and lose control of your vehicle trying to get around them and cause a major accident.

Have some patience because you will get to your destination. Having the self discipline to follow the traffic laws and ignore the myths will increase the chances of you arriving safely.

