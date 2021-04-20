From West Texas to the Texas Hill Country all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, there are counties, cities and towns that dot the landscape and make outsiders shake their heads in disbelief. With a meshing of cultures and languages, German, Spanish and Indian names join together to create a brand new Texan way to speak.

If you're a true Texan, you won't have trouble with Miami or Palacios. But if you don't know Texan, you'll be immediately found out when you try to pronounce either of those towns like you're in Florida.

Here are Miami, Palacios and 18 other towns you might be mispronouncing.

20 Texas Places We Have All Been Saying Completely Wrong

