Face masks on everyone, laptops where interviewers should be, artists carrying around their own microphones — "backstage" in the days leading up to the 2020 ACM Awards looked completely different than usual.

Technically, the artists and their bare-minimum crews weren't even really backstage as they virtually chatted with media members: They were in a completely different venue than the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, where Wednesday night's (Sept. 16) awards show will be taking place. They still dressed up and showed up, though, ready to dish on what they've been up to lately and how they're feeling headed into what's sure to be a unique show.

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Luke Combs were there. So were Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi, among many others. Flip through the photo gallery below to see who else came out.

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. Keith Urban will host the show from the Opry House, while performances will take place at all three venues. It's the show's first time happening in Music City.