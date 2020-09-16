The 2020 ACM Awards red carpet was a bit more somber than usual, but country music's biggest stars still shined. Taylor Swift, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini were three country women who posed for photographers before the start of Wednesday night's (Sept. 16) show in Nashville.

Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and a masked Eric Church were three of the men we spotted taking a moment to show off their duds. Some were more casual, but not all. Ballerini looked to embrace the red carpet, just as she said she would prior to the 2020 ACMs. Dan + Shay found their proper positions in dark suits, and Jimmie Allen worked an all-leather look from his spot at the Bluebird Cafe.

While awards shows have featured performances from satellite locations in the past, the 2020 ACMs are the first show to broadcast primarily from three locations. The Bluebird and Grand Ole Opry had their own red carpet, while the Ryman Auditorium performances were pre-taped.

Keith Urban is the host for the 2020 ACM. It's his first hosting gig and comes just days before he drops his new The Speed of Now Part 1 album.

Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Church are the five nominees for the 2020 ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year. The three-hour broadcast airs on CBS.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.