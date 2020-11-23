Dan + Shay Lead Country Winners at the 2020 American Music Awards

Country duo Dan + Shay took three awards at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 22) — two more than any other country artist nominated.

The "I Should Probably Go to Bed" duo nabbed Favorite Duo or Group Country, Favorite Country Song and the all-genre Collaboration of the Year award. With the latter award (for "10,000 Hours," their collaboration with Justin Bieber), Dan + Shay became the first country artists to win this collaboration award.

Lifetime, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have five AMAs.

Other country winners on the night included Kane Brown in the Favorite Male Artist Country category, Maren Morris in the Favorite Female Artist Country category, and Blake Shelton in the Favorite Album Country category for his 2019 hits package, God's Country. Taylor Swift was also a winner in multiple categories, including the night's big prize, Artist of the Year.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2020 American Music Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Dan + Shay were the only country performers, singing "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

2020 American Music Awards Winners (Country):

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift — WINNER!

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours" — WINNER!

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Future feat. Drake, "Life is Good"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift, "Cardigan" — WINNER!

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift — WINNER!

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Harry Styles, Fine Line — WINNER!

Taylor Swift, Folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown — WINNER!

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris — WINNER!

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Dan + Shay — WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album Country

Luke Combs, What You See is What You Get

Blake Shelton, God's Country — WINNER!

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favorite Song Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours" — WINNER!

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Blake Shelton (Duet With Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"