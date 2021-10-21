Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood will perform their chart-topping hit at the 2021 CMA Awards. Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs have also been added to the list of performers for the awards show.

Blake Shelton and Eric Church were two of the first artists announced for the Nov. 10 show in Nashville, along with Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. On Wednesday (Oct. 27), the Country Music Association revealed eight more performers; a full list of artists and songs (if announced) is below.

Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown will also perform during the ABC broadcast (8PM ET). More CMA Awards performances will be announced in the next two weeks, as the show draws nearer; typically, the show features 15 to 20 performances total.

Luke Bryan is going to host the CMAs, marking the first time in 18 years someone has hosted the show alone. He replaces Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who co-hosted in 2020.

Church and Chris Stapleton are the leading 2021 CMA Awards nominees, with both artists up for Entertainer of the Year (Combs, Lambert and Underwood join them as nominees in that category). Church is the reigning Entertainer of the Year winner.

Presenters for the 2021 CMA Awards will also be announced at a later date. The show returns to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this year.

2021 CMA Awards Performers:

Blake Shelton, "Come Back as a Country Boy"

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"

Chris Stapleton, "Cold"

Chris Young and Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed"

Eric Church, "Heart on Fire"

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"

Jimmie Allen, "Freedom Was a Highway"

Luke Combs

Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards

Miranda Lambert

Old Dominion, "I Was on a Boat That Day"