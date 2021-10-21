For most adults the joys of relaxing on a Saturday morning playing games and eating cereal are a thing of the past. But they don't have to be when you step back into your childhood at TAG’s Maniac’s Mansion at 8th Street in Wichita Falls, TX.

As soon as you walk through the door you're surrounded by most of your favorite childhood video games. Everything from the classics like Ms. Pac Man and Pong, or if you prefer the newer games you can pop in a Mario Cart and pick up a controller to play with your friends. You have a variety of gaming consoles to choose from as well, including a personal favorite being the Nintendo 64, because Goldeneye is still amazing.

This Arcade is Fun For All Ages

Just like most people I am just learning about TAG’s Maniac’s Mansion, I haven't been able to check out their location yet, but I'm looking forward to making the trip sometime. Through the photos below you see that this place is perfect whether you're 8 or 80 years old. The variety of video games are old and new so any gamer will have a fun picking out which game they want to play next. There are even board games and card games to choose from while you're there.

Serving Cereal Puts This Arcade Over the Top

Something about cereal is just comforting, no matter what kind you choose. At 35 years old, I have no shame saying my favorite cereal is Raisin Bran. But this place serves up cereal I didn't even know existed, like Dippin' Dots cereal. I had no idea that was a thing?!?

Here are more pictures of the fun at TAG’s Maniac’s Mansion:

