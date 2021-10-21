My NFL Week 7 Predictions have been Intercepted by Trevon Diggs

I will gush on my Dallas Cowboys for just a moment then move on but going into their bye week, it's hard not to be excited for what they could do this season. The offense is producing. The defense is stopping. The Cowboys look great. Go Cowboys!

As I said last week, the Chiefs will bounce back and the Raiders will play well after the Jon Gruden debacle. I think the Chiefs will have another set back this week, however, as they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs did win against Washington but it was a struggle. The Chiefs defense still has a lot of improving to do. The Titans on the other hand have a stout defense with an unstoppable running back. After their win over the very good Buffalo Bills Monday night, it's hard to bet against them. As much as I love Patrick Mahomes, I just can't see the Chiefs with that swiss cheese defense being able to contain the Titans on Sunday. I hope I'm wrong. Titans win 24-18.

The Arizona Cardinals are 6-0. I'm not typing on a busted keyboard. The Arizona Cardinals are undefeated. This Sunday, they host the Houston Texans, where two Cardinals stars came from, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt. Both were deemed expendable by the Texans and proving that opinion wrong. Cardinals remain undefeated, 42-21.

Here are the rest of my Week 7 picks:

Thursday, October 21

Broncos at Browns - Browns

Sunday, October 24

Washington at Packers - Packers

Chiefs at Titans - Titans

Falcons at Dolphins - Falcons

Jets at Patriots - Patriots

Panthers at Giants - Panthers

Bengals at Ravens - Bengals - Upset of the Week

- Upset of the Week Eagles at Raiders - Raiders

Lions at Rams - Rams

Texans at Cardinals - Cardinals

Bears at Buccaneers - Buccaneers

Colts at 49ers - Colts

Monday, October 25

Saints at Seahawks - Saints

Bye: Bills, Cowboys, Vikings, Steelers, Chargers, Jaguars

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

