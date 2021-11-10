The first of the 2021 CMA Awards winners have been announced, and there are some surprises among the expected names for country music's highest honors.

The Country Music Association began revealing some of the winners early on Wednesday (Nov. 10), announcing that Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney had won Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their collaboration on "Half of My Hometown." It's Ballerini's first-ever CMA Award.

The balance of the winners was announced during a live broadcast on Wednesday night. The night included huge surprise wins from Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, while Chris Stapleton had the biggest CMAs night, winning Song, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Stapleton and Eric Church led the nominations in 2021 with five each, while Gabby Barrett earned four and Miranda Lambert earned three nominations this time around. Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young also had three nominations apiece in 2021.

The full list of 2021 CMA Awards winners is below.

2021 CMA Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs — THE WINNER!

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce — THE WINNER!

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — THE WINNER!

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne — THE WINNER!

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen — THE WINNER!

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell — THE WINNER!

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

“Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones”

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell of a View”

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards”

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

“Hell of a View” – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell — THE WINNER!

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins — THE WINNER!

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy — THE WINNER!

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle — THE WINNER!

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

