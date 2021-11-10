These Fifteen Suspects Were Booked Into The Smith County Jail Last Week
Law enforcement in East Texas continues to do their job and take criminals off the street.
This past week Smith County Sheriff's Deputies, Texas DPS, Tyler and Lindale police departments each booked at least one person into the Smith County Jail. A total of fifteen suspects were taken off the streets and booked in through November 9th.
The charges levied against these suspects range from:
aggravated assault with retaliation
unlawful restraint
organized criminal activity
failure to identify as a fugitive
controlled substances
manslaughter
soliciting for prostitution
robbery
family violence
Many of these suspects posted bond and are no longer in jail and are now awaiting a court date and are assumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. While some do not have the means to post bail, they remain in the Smith County Jail. After looking at this list, it also seems as if a few out-of-state visitors checking out the Rose City ended up behind bars. I wouldn't think it would ever be a good thing to end up behind bars in a new town, much less behind bars in the town you live in. But do something illegal in any town and see where you could end up like these suspects.
Take a look at the suspects that now have a record on judicial.smith-county.com: