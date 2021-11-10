Is this another classic "Karen" story? A lady with a "I want to speak to your manager" haircut outside of Longview hoping to berate folks into changing how they live their lives - or is there more to this one?

While this story seems to land firmly in the "Karen" genre of social interactions, we really wanted to dig down a bit and see what folks in Longview and Tyler thought about it -- who's right here? Is either person right / wrong? Was there a better way to go about it? We want to know what you think.

Earlier this week a woman at a Diana Family Dollar approached a man who had a word many deem vulgar on his back truck window. But to be fair in this case, it was letting other drivers know to the degree of how polite he is.

According to James Collins Jr., who owns the truck and decal, here's how the story went:

"I was at the Family Dollar in town and this older lady came up to me and this was our conversation:

Lady: Are you the one that drives the black truck out front.

James Collins Jr.: Uh yes ma'am.

L: No, no just no.

JC: Uh excuse me??

L: I have kids and grandkids you shouldn't have that on your truck.

JC: That's my personal truck I can do whatever I want to it.

L: Do you have kids or grandkids.

JC: No ma'am I have a niece and nephew.

L: Well it would be different if you had kids of your own, what do you think they would say if they saw what was on the back of their uncles truck.

JC: They both know what is on the back of my truck, but how exactly would it be different if I had kids of my own, they are still kids either way.

L: Well, you shouldn't have it on there..

But that wasn't the end of it. Collins then describes their final interaction at the check out counter:

"Then I walk up behind her in the check out line and hear her telling the check out guy that "I have a HUGE F word sticker on the the back of my truck, and it just goes to show how I was raised." Which pissed me off but I didn't say anything. And then she said, "his parents must be so proud of him," and I said "oh they are proud of me and as she was walking out I said have a great evening ma'am."

So, what do you think? Let us know, we'd love to get your take on this one.

