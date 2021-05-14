Poll: Which Country Tour Are You Most Excited for This Year?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

With the country starting to open up again, the country concert tour floodgates are open!

Country superstars like Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and many more will all be hitting the road this year. I feel like we all went through this whole pandemic together, and I can speak for all of us when I say that going to a live concert will be really exciting.

I miss all the little things at a concert that we took for granted, like the pure joy and excitement of smelling the food, breathing in the dust from from the dirt blowing around at the fairgrounds, and paying way too much for a beer.

Now that those are all coming back to us — and very soon, I might add — which country tour are you most excited for?