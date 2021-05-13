...OK. I'm okay. Do I feel fantastic? Nope. But it'll pass soon.

The side effects from the vaccine, as you probably are aware, are quite different from person-to-person. But I'd much prefer my mild headache and general fatigue over Covid-19 any day.

There are many reasons why some East Texans are feeling a bit nervous about getting the Covid-19 vaccine. I get that. There have been scary stories told all around East Texas.

Heck, I tend to not be unnerved by those kinds of tales. However, there was so much concern even I was like... "hmm." Because really, some of the things that have been claimed happen to you after getting vaccinated are down right frightening. Here are some of the most common myths you may have heard from sincerely concerned people:

Myth: The vaccine can negatively affect a woman's fertility.

Truth: According to one of the most well-respected hospitals in the world, John Hopkins, "confusion arose when a false report surfaced on social media, saying that the spike protein on this coronavirus was the same as another spike protein called syncitin-1 that is involved in the growth and attachment of the placenta during pregnancy."

The copies of spike proteins made via the vaccine are completely different.

Myth: If you've already had Covid-19, you don't need the vaccine.

Truth: This isn't like chicken pox preventing you from getting small pox. (Glad we don't have to worry about THAT anymore. (At least for now.)

Unfortunately, re-infection is possible.

Myth: The Covid-19 vaccine changes the DNA of your cells.

Truth: This is probably the one that I found most concerning. And I'm not a scientist, so I don't want to attempt to go too deep into this one. But the bottom line is--No, it doesn't. Let's let the really smart people from John Hopkins explain here:

The COVID-19 vaccines are designed to help your body’s immune system fight the coronavirus. The messenger RNA from two of the first types of COVID-19 vaccines does enter cells, but not the nucleus of the cells where DNA resides. The mRNA does its job to cause the cell to make protein to stimulate the immune system, and then it quickly breaks down — without affecting your DNA.

OK, no worries there. You can read about many more debunked myths here.

So yeah. I'm having my post vaccine day of blelgh. But again, I'll take blelgh over Covid-19 any day.

How about you? If you've been vaxxed, how was your experience? If not, what's the main thing holding you back? Let us know.

