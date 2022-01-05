Texas’ AT&T Stadium Could Be the Site of This Year’s Super Bowl

Get our free mobile app

Hold on to your hats, the Super Bowl might be held in Dallas this year.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Hollywood Park Management Company

Super Bowl LVI Might Move From California to Texas

Just a little over a month from now on Sunday, February 13, Super Bowl LVI supposed to take place at the brand-spanking new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. According to a report from WFAA, officials with the NFL have reached out to administrators with AT&T Stadium to see if the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas would be available to host professional sports biggest spectacle. According to the report, representatives with the front office at AT&T stadium have said "yes."

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

COVID-19 May Bring the Super Bowl to AT&T Stadium This Year

A possible nightmare scenario is brewing for organizers of the game, and at the center of it is the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are concerned that with the rise in cases thanks to the Omicron variant of the virus, the state of California may impose hefty COVID restrictions that would make it extremely difficult to play the game - let alone allowing 70,000 fans to fill the stadium in Inglewood.

Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

It's Not Time To Get Excited About Seeing the Super Bowl in Dallas Just Yet

According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, we shouldn't get too excited. During an interview with WFAA in Dallas, McCarthy had this to say:

We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13th. As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances. Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.

What Are The Chances of Super Bowl LVI Coming to Dallas?

The chances on whether or not the big game will be held in Arlington, Texas aren't bad. With experts claiming that the peak of COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant is still weeks away, it seems like things will get worse before they get better.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Don't Count Dallas Out For This Year's Super Bowl, We've Hosted Big Games In An Emergency Before

This isn't the strangest move in football, in fact AT&T has already hosted a huge game for the exact same reason. Last year, the 2021 Rose Bowl was played there after it had to be moved from Pasadena, California, due to COVID restrictions.

Top 5 Most Loyal Fanbases In The NFL In 2021 Here's the list put together using Lineups.com's research into NFL fan behavior.

The Top 10 Biggest High School Football Stadiums in Louisiana It's no secret that high school football is King in Louisiana, but do you know who's palace is the biggest? Based on seating capacity, these are the biggest high school stadiums in all of Louisiana!