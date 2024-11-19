Believe it or not folks, 2025 is just around the corner in Texas. Yeah, I know, it doesn't feel that long ago that we were ushering in 2024. As we get ready for the new year, we'll be filling our calendars with events and activities to enjoy the last part of winter and into spring. One of those events is in San Antonio February 6 through February 23. You'll get to enjoy great rodeo action, fun attractions and concerts by some of your favorite artists and bands. For 2025, the concert lineup is one of the best ever.

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is going into it's 76th year of entertaining hundreds of thousands of Texans. The rodeo action kicks off Thursday night, February 6 and wraps up Sunday night February 23. There will be lots of professional rodeo action to take in, a bunch of shopping to do, plates upon plates of great food to enjoy and probably one of the best concert lineups ever. It's mostly red dirt music stars and Nashville entertainers but there are a couple of acts outside of the country realm performing this year.

Us East Texans are very familiar with a couple of the performers during the rodeo. Whiskey Myers hail from the Palestine area and have been entertaining thousands for about two decades now. Koe Wetzel hails from the Pittsburg area and has quickly become one of the top acts in Texas and Red Dirt music over the last five years or so. Whiskey Myers will perform Wednesday, February 19 and Koe will perform Friday night February 7.

Keith Urban

Nashville star Keith Urban will headline two shows at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The first show will be Saturday, February 8 at noon followed by a second show that night starting at 7:30 p.m. It's not often that you'll get two shows from the same artist in one day. Below is the full lineup for 2025:

Thursday Night, February 6, 7 p.m. - Scotty McCreery

Friday Night, February 7, 7 p.m. - Koe Wetzel

Saturday, February 8, Noon - Keith Urban

Saturday Night, February 8, 7:30 p.m. - Keith Urban

Sunday, February 9, Noon - LeAnn Rimes

Sunday Night, February 9, 7:30 p.m. - Bellamy Brothers

Monday Night, February 10, 7 p.m. - Mark Chesnutt

Tuesday Night, February 11, 7 p.m. - Eli Young Band

Wednesday Night, February 12, 7 p.m. - Jon Pardi

Thursday Night, February 13, 7 p.m. - Mascadine Bloodline

Friday Night, February 14, 7 p.m. - Tyler Hubbard

Saturday, February 15, Noon - Southall

Saturday Night, February 15, 7:30 p.m. - Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, February 16, Noon - Zach Top

Sunday Night, February 16, 7:30 p.m. - Noche del Vaquero and Pesado

Monday Night, February 17, 7 p.m. - Diamond Rio

Tuesday Night, February 18, 7 p.m. - Joe Nichols

Wednesday Night, February 19, 7 p.m. - Whiskey Myers

Thursday Night, February 20, 7 p.m. - Sammy Hagar

Friday Night, February 21, 7 p.m. - Nelly

Saturday, February 22, Noon - Nate Smith

Sunday Night, February 22, 7:30 p.m. - Dwight Yoakam

Tickets will go fast. You can get those at sarodeo.com.

