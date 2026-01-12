(Houston, Texas) - We love us a good rodeo in East Texas. There are fans that will travel to East Texas for the great rodeos we have here like the Jacksonville Rodeo, Gladewater Rodeo and, making a name for itself after its first year, East Texas State Fair Rodeo. There are some great rodeos across our state, too.

One of those is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Every year they bring together the best in livestock, rodeo action and live music entertainment. The 2026 live music lineup has been announced with something for everyone.

2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off March 2 and runs through March 22. Of course, the main attraction is the rodeo action. From bull riding to barrel racing to calf roping, it's all there. Local students will also be showing off their prize animals for a chance at some scholarships. There will also be a lot vendors to shop and carnival games to play.

Once you're done enjoying all of the above, the lights go down and the live music begins. There is more than just country artists performing this year, too.

2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Entertainment Lineup

Monday, March 2 - Riley Green

Tuesday, March 3 - J. Balvin

Wednesday, March 4 - Rascal Flatts

Thursday, March 5 - Russell Dickerson

Friday, March 6 - Lizzo

Saturday, March 7 - Dwight Yoakam

Sunday, March 8 - Forrest Frank

Monday, March 9 - Luke Bryan

Tuesday, March 10 - Megan Moroney

Wednesday, March 11 - Creed

Thursday, March 12 - Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 13 - Shaboozey

Saturday, March 14 - Kelly Clarkson

Sunday, March 15 - Pepe Aguilar

Monday, March 16 - Cross Canadian Ragweed

Tuesday, March 17 - The Red Clay Strays

Wednesday, March 18 - Koe Wetzel

Thursday, March 19 - Lainey Wilson

Friday, March 20 - Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 21 - Tim McGraw

Sunday, March 22 - Cody Johnson w/ Jon Pardi and Randy Houser

Yeah, that's a great variety of music for this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Get all the details at rodeohouston.com.

