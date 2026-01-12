The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a Killer Lineup for 2026
(Houston, Texas) - We love us a good rodeo in East Texas. There are fans that will travel to East Texas for the great rodeos we have here like the Jacksonville Rodeo, Gladewater Rodeo and, making a name for itself after its first year, East Texas State Fair Rodeo. There are some great rodeos across our state, too.
One of those is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Every year they bring together the best in livestock, rodeo action and live music entertainment. The 2026 live music lineup has been announced with something for everyone.
2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off March 2 and runs through March 22. Of course, the main attraction is the rodeo action. From bull riding to barrel racing to calf roping, it's all there. Local students will also be showing off their prize animals for a chance at some scholarships. There will also be a lot vendors to shop and carnival games to play.
Once you're done enjoying all of the above, the lights go down and the live music begins. There is more than just country artists performing this year, too.
2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Entertainment Lineup
- Monday, March 2 - Riley Green
- Tuesday, March 3 - J. Balvin
- Wednesday, March 4 - Rascal Flatts
- Thursday, March 5 - Russell Dickerson
- Friday, March 6 - Lizzo
- Saturday, March 7 - Dwight Yoakam
- Sunday, March 8 - Forrest Frank
- Monday, March 9 - Luke Bryan
- Tuesday, March 10 - Megan Moroney
- Wednesday, March 11 - Creed
- Thursday, March 12 - Chris Stapleton
- Friday, March 13 - Shaboozey
- Saturday, March 14 - Kelly Clarkson
- Sunday, March 15 - Pepe Aguilar
- Monday, March 16 - Cross Canadian Ragweed
- Tuesday, March 17 - The Red Clay Strays
- Wednesday, March 18 - Koe Wetzel
- Thursday, March 19 - Lainey Wilson
- Friday, March 20 - Parker McCollum
- Saturday, March 21 - Tim McGraw
- Sunday, March 22 - Cody Johnson w/ Jon Pardi and Randy Houser
Yeah, that's a great variety of music for this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Get all the details at rodeohouston.com.
