(Longview, Texas) - Spending a nice, quiet evening at home is very relaxing. It helps you to recover from that hard day at work or just to be closer to your significant other. In today's world, it is definitely needed.

If you have neighbors that like to get a bit rowdy every evening, it can get really irritating really quick. There are ordinances in place so everyone can have some peace when they are home. Tyler and Longview have these ordinances but they are very different.

Reporting Loud Neighbors in Tyler or Longview

If your neighbors are too loud, there are some steps to take to settle things down. First, go to the neighbors and ask them to turn down whatever is too loud or to just settle down. If that doesn't work, you can get the police involved.

In Tyler, if the noise level rises above 75 decibels between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, a citation can be written (KLTV). In Longview, if the noise can be heard more than 50 feet away, a citation can be written (nonoise.org). Tyler police have a decibel meter that can measure the noise level and determine if a ticket needs to be written.

Noisy Neighbors in Tyler or Longview

A person can be charged with disorderly conduct if the noise level is too high (statutes.capitol.texas.gov). Cussing too much in public can also warrant the charge, as can offensive gestures. It depends on the situation and severity of the incident.

