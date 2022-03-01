Sometimes, a bit of friendly competition is the perfect formula for growing relationships in a city. That's the idea behind the annual City of Tyler Corporate Challenge. Tyler area businesses can put a team together to compete in various events that could not only harden the bond of it's employees but also a way for businesses to develop a relationship with one another.

The City of Tyler Corporate Challenge is set to begin April 19 which means now is the ideal time to get teams signed up. These teams are made up of businesses from around the Tyler area. These teams can compete in one, or all, of the 14 events designed to promote health and wellness but also as an opportunity to build relationships with the other businesses in the area.

There are 14 events in total to participate in:

3 on 3 Basketball

5K

Bowling

Cornhole

Disc Golf

Dodgeball

Dominoes

Kickball

Miniature Golf

Pickleball

Punt, Pass and Kick

Table Tennis

Trivia

Volleyball

There is a something for everyone from the athletic to the more intellectual. There is a registration fee of $150 ($100 if registered by March 11) plus a charge to join each event ranging from $10 to $70. You can sign up for every event for $525 which will include registration and all fees for the events. The money will go to the United Way of Smith County and will also be used to improve Tyler's parks and trails.

To register, you first need to go to eventbrite.com. From there, you will receive instructions on how to sign up for the various events that are available. For more in depth details, you can go HERE, HERE and/or HERE.

