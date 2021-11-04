Do you find yourself taking a day trip or weekend getaway to Dallas often?

Maybe you’ve got friends who live there, a favorite restaurant or a department store that doesn’t have a branch here in East Texas. Whatever draws you to the Big D, you’ve got a lot of options for entertainment that we just don’t have here in our Tyler-Longview area.

I’m sure you’ll be surprised by this, but I was scrolling TikTok last night and came across some pretty awesome things to try, especially if you or your significant other is into golf.

My husband happens to be a golfer, so I’ll be sharing these ideas with him for sure. Now, whether or not you’re any good at golf won’t matter. This is a Mini Golf and Bar rolled into one with a totally different twist.

It’s called The Puttery.

It’s an indoor mini golf bar. There are four courses and drinks exclusive to each course. Their website describes the experience like this:

“Each unique course is designed to be a visceral, intricately detailed experience that transports guests to a wholly unexpected location. From rooftops to libraries and more, you just have to see it to believe it.”

The Four courses are the Rooftop, the Library, The Lodge and the Illusion.

Here’s a glance at the library course from their official Instagram:

Each of these courses looks amazing. It’s $18 pers person, per round and located at 5762 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 105 in The Colony. You make reservations online ahead of time, and you can go as a pair or set up a group event.

This will not be your cheapest date ever, but if you’re looking for a unique sensory experience for a date night, this might be your jam!

I'm definitely planning a future date night here with my hubby, and possibly rounding up a few friends, too! Will you check it out?

