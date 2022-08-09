Get our free mobile app

Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month.

To me, this seems like a pretty high number of girls that are missing from our wonderful state. We need to take a good look at their faces and see if we recognize them and bring them home to their families.

In the case of Jasmine Bryant from Henderson, she should be preparing for her sophomore year at Henderson High School. All of these other girls should be getting ready for another year of high school. They should be involved in sports, cheerleading or drill team, the choir, band or theater. Learning and enriching their minds. They should be shopping with their parents for clothes and a backpack for the new school year and reconnecting with their circle of friends.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for these young ladies. Seeing how human trafficking is a big issue, it is scary to think that some of these young girls could have been kidnapped and trafficked. However, the reason behind their disappearance remains a mystery. We can all hope that it is a case of being a teenager and they have just gone to a friend's house for a while and will come home soon.

If you have seen Jasmine Bryant in the Henderson area or any of these featured missing teenage girls, please call your local law enforcement office and report what you know. There is a family, especially here in East Texas, that is grieving over a missing child. Please take a look at the following reported missing teens list and if you happen to recognize them, please call that tip in and let's bring these girls back home. We also featured 17 missing teenage boys last week that we need to locate too.

Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson Jasmine Bryant from Henderson is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month.

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July These 17 teenage boys went missing in July 2022. Take a good look at them. If you recognize them call your local law enforcement office and report that information to them. These are the boys that went missing from Texas in July 2022.

Between June 21 and July 8, 2022, 23 Kids Went Missing in Texas, Including 2 From East Texas Please help find these missing Texas children.

Tyler, Texas Teen Among 34 Kids Missing Since January 1st Thirty-four Texas families are wondering where their child is at this very moment, along with a family in Tyler. These children have gone missing since the beginning of 2022.

74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession The following were arrested in Smith County, Texas from Friday, July 29th - Sunday, July 31st.

45 Arrested In Gregg Co. For DWI, Family Violence, Possession And More Criminals do not take the weekend off. Those who drink and drive do not take the weekend off. Those who get upset and take their anger out on family members do not take the weekend off. Because of those incidents and others, Gregg County law enforcement was kept busy last weekend.