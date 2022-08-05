These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Get our free mobile app

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents.

Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.

In July 2022, seventeen Texas teen boys were reported missing and one of them is from Tyler, Texas and another one is believed to have ties to Lufkin and could be in the area.

Parents of these teenage boys are worried about where their children are. They worry about how they're doing. They worry for their child's safety. It is not known whether these boys are just hanging out at a friend's house, ran away, or worse, were kidnapped and taken against their will. The point is, that a family is grieving over the uncertainty of not knowing anything about their child.

After taking a good look through all of the pictures of the boys that went missing in July in Texas, if you recognize any of them you are encouraged to call your local law enforcement office and report the location where you saw them.

In the case of Jacob Kellum from Tyler, take a good look at him and see if you recognize him.

In the case of Rylee Adams from Beaumont, he could be spotted in the Lufkin area.

Let's get these kids back home so they can continue their education, play sports, be in the band and be a typical sophomore, junior or senior.

