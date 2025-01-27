(Dallas, Texas) - There is a lot to love about our great state of Texas. Our scenery is gorgeous, there is lots of entertainment value to our bigger cities and there are a lot of very smart people here.

Through those smarts, simple ideas have turned into brands or products that have become loved by millions of people. From chili to chips to full on restaurants, a lot of brands have come from the State of Texas.

The Big Brands That Started in the Lone Star State

Food is a big deal in our state, so it should be no surprise that a majority of these brands involve food. One of those food brands was created just outside of East Texas and is a favorite canned chili for many, including myself, Wolf Brand Chili.

Lyman T. Davis came up with his chili recipe in 1895 and sold it from a wagon in downtown Corsicana. By 1921, Davis was canning his chili and selling it. He came up with the name Wolf Brand because of his pet wolf. Davis was producing about 2,000 cans of chili per day by 1923.

Neighbor, how long has it been since you had a big, thick, steaming bowl of Wolf Brand Chili? Well, that’s too long!

Wolf Brand Chili was made and canned in Corsicana until 1985 when then owner Quaker Oats decided to shut down the plant. The chili is now made, owned and sold by ConAgra Foods, Inc. The cool thing is, that 125 plus year old recipe is still used.

Global and National Brands

Many other brands have gotten their start in Texas. Many of those brands have become nationally known or at least known enough that visitors to Texas want to check them out. Other brands have become known on a global scale.

Honorable Mentions:

Pappa’s Restaurants - Started in Houston in 1966

P. Terry’s - Started in Abilene in 2005

Pluckers Wing Bar - Started in Austin in 1995

Hopdoddy - Started in Austin in 2010

Stripes Convenience Stores - Started in Corpus Christi in 1938

