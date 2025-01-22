(Terrell, Texas) - Over the last couple of years, Buc-ee's has become a hot spot for a surprise visit by a celebrity. Makes sense with the way that Buc-ee's has expanded across the country. It's also the icon status that Buc-ee's has developed because of its almost cult-like following.

A couple of weeks ago, it was discovered on X that a popular 90s rock star made a visit to one of the many Buc-ee's locations in Texas. We don't know exactly which one but I'm throwing out the possibility it was the one in Terrell. That celebrity to document their visit was Billy Corgan.

90s Rock Star Surprised Many With His Visit to Buc-ee's

Billy Corgan and his band, Smashing Pumpkins, were one of the major rock acts of the 90s. With hits like Disarm, Cherub Rock, Tonight, Tonight and 1979, it's easy to see why. Billy's voice, love it or hate it, is instantly recognizable, as well.

A surprising fact about Billy is that he is a big wrestling fan. So much so, that he bought the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017. He was in Forney recording an episode of Shockwave on Saturday, January 11. That's why I am assuming he stopped at the Buc-ee's in Terrell since that would be the closet to Forney.



Other Celebrities to Stop at Buc-ee's

Lenny Kravitz surprised fans at a Buc-ee's in Florida last year. Comedian Whitney Cummings and pop star Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans at different Texas Buc-ee's. A couple of years ago, Jackass star Steve-O stopped at the Buc-ee's in Wharton, Texas.

Next time you stop at any Buc-ee's on your road trip, keep an eye out, you may run into a favorite celebrity of yours by surprise.

READ MORE: 2 Texas Highways the Most Dangerous for Speeding Deaths in America

READ MORE: Very Popular and "Regionally Dominant Shopping Center" Up for Sale In East Texas

Feds Warn All of Texas Not to Put These 12 Things in Your Wallet There's lots of personal information that is carried around in our wallets on a daily basis that can easily be stolen. Learn what not to carry in your wallet or purse. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images