East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.

Can we call this Irony?

I mean, maybe. Hurst, Euless and Bedford are located west of Dallas. The three suburbs are in a pretty central location, actually, being, these are approximate distances, 20 miles from Dallas, 13 miles from Fort Worth and 14 miles from Arlington. The three suburbs have a combined school district, Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District, and a population of about 140,000, give or take, residents. As far as grocery options, there are two Kroger stores in the area along with a Sprouts Farmers Market, a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

So grocery options are not lacking for the three suburbs.

But for residents in the area, they want an H-E-B just like we do in East Texas. So much so that a change.org petition was created to hopefully entice H-E-B to build in their area. Other H-E-B stores are planned for the DFW Metroplex but none within a reasonable driving distance of the folks in the H-E-B area.

Sincerely, Those who have been deprived of our rights as Texans of not having a convenient H-E-B.

The change.org petition states:

Dear Stephen Butts of H-E-B stores, News was released recently with the headline H-E-B stores expanding in DFW. Living in midcities, aka H-E-B area, the lack of an H-E-B store within reasonable distance is frustrating. Please consider expanding closer to central part of the DFW Metroplex. Sincerely, Those who have been deprived of our rights as Texans of not having a convenient H-E-B.

Good luck to the folks in the H-E-B suburbs of Dallas on getting an H-E-B in your area.

As for us in East Texas, chances of the same thing happening may be slim to none. Most believe its the supposed century old handshake agreement between W.T. Brookshire and H.E. Butt but there is no concrete proof of that. The rumors certainly got around several years ago when Brookshire's did explore the possibility of selling with many speculating that H-E-B was the front runner to buy them. That obviously never came to fruition and Brookshire's remains and has even expanded since then.

No matter, the popularity of H-E-B remains strong and the jealousy of East Texans of those who have an H-E-B will remain until if, and that's a big IF, East Texas gets a modern H-E-B experience.

