Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, in August, 22 families reported their children missing in Texas. Of those 22, a family in Canton, Jacksonville and Lufkin, Texas reported their teen missing. Another family in Lufkin is still looking for their kid that has been missing since June.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (September 5, 2023), between August 1 and August 31, 2023, 22 teenagers were reported missing. Their ages range from 13 to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Jack Davis Missing From Lufkin Since June

Contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 with any information.

Alexis Fuentes Missing From Jacksonville

Contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546 with any information.

Emily Reese Sims Missing from Canton

Contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at 903-567-4133 with any information.

Donte Anderson Missing From Lufkin

Contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0300 with any information.

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 22 Texas children who went missing in August by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

