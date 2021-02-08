We might have consumed five thousand calories yesterday (mostly in chips), and before we succumb to the pressure of polishing off the last bits, there could be a better way that beats eating them straight out of the bag.



There is always a half-eaten bag of chips in my pantry so the Food Network's idea on how to make use of it intrigued me. We make nachos every couple of weeks and we don't use the whole bag and then we forget about them, and by the time we want nachos again the chips are stale. So, this idea is a win, especially with five new half-eaten bags as of yesterday.

Food Network posted thoughts on how to turn leftover chips or crackers Into breadcrumbs. Okay! "Process the chips or crackers in a food processor until finely ground. Transfer them to a resealable plastic bag and freeze until ready to use. Swap them in anytime a recipe calls for breadcrumbs, adding a flavorful twist to foods like breaded fish sticks or chicken fingers."

Chip crumbs do sound much more appetizing than plain ole bread crumbs. If there are dill pickles in tartar sauce, I'm thinking dill pickle chip crumbs on some Mahi Mahi, and in the air fryer, it goes. Oh, it'll be good Worse things have been created. You've seen TikTok.

I also loved Food Network's idea to slice the meat off of leftover wings, and then use the chicken in a salad, as a pizza topping, or make some lettuce wraps. The chicken off of the bone can also be stored in the freezer for a month, with the air pressed out of a resealable plastic bag.

3 Good Hacks For Super Bowl Leftovers

1. Grind chips into crumbs and use in place of bread crumbs

2. Take chicken off the bone and spread it around in other recipes

3. Use leftover beer as a braise or marinade

Craft beers especially should have a strong enough flavor to make meat recipes pop, and they won't contribute to a hangover the next day.

Cold pizza for breakfast needs no special pizazz, but the rest of the leftovers take a little work. With a little culinary creativity and more determination to eat, the Super Bowl party leftovers should be gone by Friday!