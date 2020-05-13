3 Reasons Why the Class of 2020 Should Not Feel Robbed

If you're graduating from high school or college and mad at the coronavirus situation for robbing you of a once-in-a-lifetime experience, put that thought on pause for a sec. You're part of something unique, and the world wants to recognize that.

1. Oprah is your commencement speaker. The world is looking for ways to honor you, and the virtual graduations that are coming up are going to be star-studded. This Friday, May 15th, Oprah will impart words of wisdom at the graduation ceremony on Facebook Watch, and there will be special pop-up appearances by Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles. Facebook says the ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the US by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals. Anyone can watch at Facebook.com/facebookapp this Friday at 1 PM Central Time.

2. World leaders salute you. At the Youtube graduation on June 6th, you'll hear inspiring messages from President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Robert M. Gates (US defense secretary under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama), and Condoleezza Rice (Secretary of State during the Bush administration). The Texas-based Dude Perfect guys will also be part of that ceremony on June 6th to show how a few fun trick shots turned into an incredibly successful brand. Anything can happen.

3. You're making history. A graduation ceremony is important, but with or without it as part of the Class of 2020, you're still going to move on to the next chapter in your life and get after some serious dreams knowing that you were part of a moment in history. You finished your high school or college career with courage that no other class has had to muster, and you found a way to make it happen regardless of the circumstances. You'll always be remembered for the ability to take a situation you didn't ask for and make the best of it.

Some schools are still figuring out what to do about graduation ceremonies, and even if they host their own virtual graduation ceremony this month, another in-person ceremony could happen this summer so keep checking back on that.

The world is proud of you, Class of 2020. A little adversity is always good prep for future success, and you've had an extra heaping helping of lousy circumstances to wind down the school year. So nothing can stop you now. Oprah says so.