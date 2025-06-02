(Van Zandt, County) - In May of 2023, Trevor Rhea McEuen was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in connection with the murder of his neighbor in Forney. Since that time, McEuen had been out on bond and living in Grand Saline. He was set to appear in court to find out his guilt or innocence.

Just a few days before his court date, McEuen removed his ankle monitor and started his month long run from police. Authorities didn't stop looking for him and offered some big rewards for his information leading to his capture. Monday morning, June 2, McEuen was found and taken back into custody.

Trevor McEuen, a Top 10 Texas Most Wanted Fugitive, was Captured

On May 1, 2023, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Neal Road in Forney (KETK). Officers found a deceased man, 35-year-old Aaron Martinez, in a black Ford truck. Martinez had been shot several times.

After a brief standoff, McEuen was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. He was released on bond and given an ankle monitor. It was during this time that McEuen removed his monitor and began his run from police.

Reward for Trevor McEuen

A reward of $10,000 was issued for information leading to the arrest of Trevor McEuen by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Soon after, Governor Gregg Abbott added an additional $20,000 to his reward amount. It is not known at this time if it was a tip that lead to McEuen's capture (FOX 4).

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was able to locate McEuen and arrest him Monday morning, June 2, at his grandparent's home in Van Zandt County after a brief standoff. He is now in the Kaufman County Jail with an added charge of arson. This is a developing story and we'll provide more details as they become available.

